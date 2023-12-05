3,796 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.