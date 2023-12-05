392,500 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 392,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,611,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

