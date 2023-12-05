4,053 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.50. 22,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

