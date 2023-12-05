43,629 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $9,356,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,867,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,525,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,840,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATS. TheStreet cut ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

