442 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.
Insulet stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
