442 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

