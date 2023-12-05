454,506 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 454,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,186,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.19% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 16.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 123,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 81,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Xylem by 31.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 197,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,607. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

