472 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $570.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.15 and a 200-day moving average of $499.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

