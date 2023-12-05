4,824 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

USFD stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.