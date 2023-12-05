5,415 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 231,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,129. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

