541,638 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,470,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.31% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. 323,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,656. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

