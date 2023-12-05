551,560 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 551,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 805,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

