5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Acquires 10,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

TSE:VNP opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$283.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. 5N Plus Inc. has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$3.98.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.294964 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

