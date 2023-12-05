60,597 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

