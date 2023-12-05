63,821 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

