805 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.6% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.06. 352,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,390. The company has a market capitalization of $553.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

