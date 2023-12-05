824 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CLX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. 114,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.