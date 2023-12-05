89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 286.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 89bio

89bio Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The firm has a market cap of $684.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.89. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.