933 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 209,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,680,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.