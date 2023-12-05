949,462 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 949,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 2,104,045 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.23. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

