950 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $122.51. 208,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

