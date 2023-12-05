963 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. 52,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,604. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

