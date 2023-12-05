Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,434. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.