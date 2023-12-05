AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

