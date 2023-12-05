AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $177.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.94.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.14 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

