Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 2.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $82,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 134,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

