Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Anne Loveridge Acquires 30,000 Shares

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Anne Loveridge acquired 30,000 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,230.00 ($34,589.40).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.