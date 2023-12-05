Adams Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,858 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Progyny accounts for approximately 0.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,228,000 after buying an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after buying an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Progyny by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 257,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,003. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

