Adams Street Partners LLC Buys New Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 183,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

