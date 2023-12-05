Adams Street Partners LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 947.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Confluent makes up 2.0% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Confluent worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 2,013,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,252. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

