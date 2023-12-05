Adams Street Partners LLC Invests $5.90 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,775 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. UiPath comprises about 1.5% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

