Adams Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 520,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

