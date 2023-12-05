Adams Street Partners LLC Purchases 20,188 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Adams Street Partners LLC raised its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Freshworks accounts for about 0.1% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $164,359.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,482,313 shares of company stock worth $30,411,525 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 489,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,247. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

