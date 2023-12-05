Adams Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 147,336 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Flywire comprises 1.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 429,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -213.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

