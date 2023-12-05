Adams Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,681 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Samsara accounts for 0.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Samsara by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 26.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,742.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,275.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock worth $65,657,761. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

