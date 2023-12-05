Adams Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 482,220 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 482,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. Robinhood Markets makes up 1.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,341 shares of company stock worth $4,833,737. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,226,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

