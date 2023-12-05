Adams Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Arcellx comprises approximately 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 282,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,291. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.03.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.