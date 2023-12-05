Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.