Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $13,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 287,919 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

