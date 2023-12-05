Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACET shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.