Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACET shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ACET
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.