Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,736.99

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,736.99 ($34.57) and last traded at GBX 2,735 ($34.55), with a volume of 107329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,718 ($34.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).

The stock has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,503.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £3,947.48 ($4,986.08). Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

