Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,102 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.94. 633,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,780. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $562.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.