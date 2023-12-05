Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,760 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

