Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $602.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

