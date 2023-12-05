AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 553,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

AdTheorent Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 427.5% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,257,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 31.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 655,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $15,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

