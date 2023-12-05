Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. 20,410,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,029,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

