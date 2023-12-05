Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

AMD stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,142,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,013,074. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

