Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.99. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.