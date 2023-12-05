Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Steven Kent Beaver Sells 3,114 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aflac stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

