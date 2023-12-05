Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aileron Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.