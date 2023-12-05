Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

