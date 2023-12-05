Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $18.51. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 128,139 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $2,079,377 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.